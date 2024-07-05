Min. of National Security gives response training on medical and emotional emergencies in the homes, communities, the workplace

In keeping with the training mandate of the Ministry of National Security, the Training and Performance Management Unit, led by Ms. Elizabeth Collie conducted a training session from June 25th – 27th at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Base, Coral Harbour.

Under the theme “Immediate Response”, the training sessions were aimed at ensuring that individuals are better equipped with the knowledge of responding to medical and emotional emergencies in the homes, communities and the workplace. Presenters included Dr. Indira Jones and Dr. Tina Bethel – Mims from the Department of Public Health and Wellness, Dr. Rochelle Lightbourne, from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, Dr. Latoya Munroe from the Ministry of Health, and Defence Force Leading Seaman Ronald Hall.

Topics included Strokes, Suicides, Mental Illness and Heart Attack in The Bahamas, and Identifying and Rescuing a Drowning Victim. Participants included representatives from the Bahamas Department of Corrections, Bahamas Department of Immigration, The BahamasCustoms and Excise Department, and the Ministry of National Security.

Areas of the three-day session centered around the types, causes, signs and symptoms of the various illnesses and diseases which affect Bahamians, and prevention methods which individuals can apply. The course concluded with practical exercises led by members of theRoyal Bahamas Defence Force.

According to Ms. Collie, the training allowed participants to have a greater appreciation and awareness in the workplace, who are now better equipped with the necessary tools to function in the organization. The Training and Performance Management Unit will continue to develop,enrich and support employees through additional workshops and training courses that will be facilitated throughout the year.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More Photo Highlights Below: