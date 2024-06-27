Min. Of National Security Addresses Request For Abaco Suicide Case Reopening

Gladys Hamilton, mother of Destiny Hamilton whose body was found unresponsive in her home on Guana Cay, Abaco in May, has called for the police investigation into the death of her daughter to be reopened.

Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe addressed Hamilton’s request on Thursday. He said, “anytime there is a sudden death unaccounted for there can be a coroner’s inquest. The coroner’s inquest would look into all of the facts and a determination would be made and we may not like what the determination is. Unless we have something that we say wasn’t drawn to the attention of the authorities, you should draw everything to the attention of the authorities right out the gate so that it can be considered. But when all of the material has been acquired, analyzed, considered and a conclusion is drawn then that is how the system works.”

Destiny’s passing was classified as suicide after a postmortem examination was conducted.