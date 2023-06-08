Min. of Health’s ‘Mobile Men’s Health Clinic’ offering free health screening for men

The Ministry of Health and Wellness held a Mobile Men’s Health Clinic community initiative on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 on the grounds of Potter’s Cay Dock, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The month of June is ‘Men’s Health Awareness Month.’ The Ministry of Health and Wellness aims to bring awareness of healthly living to men through its Mobile Men’s Health Clinic community outreach, which provides free comprehensive health screening: check-ups; blood testing; cancer screenings; confidential STI screening and treatment; cholesterol; hypertension & diabetes management; mental health screening. The Mobile Clinic will be conducted throughout the month of June at different locations throughout New Providence. Future clinics: June 15 at Fox Hill Park; June 16 at Jubilee Gardens Park; June 21-22 at Meadow Street; and June 29 at Englerston Park.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: