Celebrating Bahamas Independence, the Ministry of Health and Wellness held a ‘Cultural Day’ at its Meeting Street office courtyard, displaying and selling locally-made food, crafts, jewelry, with entertainment provided as independence events ramp up to July 10. Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville delivered remarks to open the fest and welcome the participants, July 5, 2024.

More Photo Highlights Below: