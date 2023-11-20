Min. of Finance Signs Contract for Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Generation System at UB to reduce energy costs

Pictured addressing the press conference is Financial Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Simon Wilson. Also present: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Janice Miller; Acting-President, University of The Bahamas, Ms. Janyne Hodder; Managing Director, ANO Technologies Ltd., Delano Arthur; Business Development Manager, ANO Technologies, Zakiya Brown; Programme Coordinator Marco Rolle; Project Manager, Sharon Stuart; Procurement Specialist Don Gray; and Vice-President Operations, UB, Ronnie Stevenson. (BIS Photo/Betty Vedrine)

The Ministry of Finance’s ‘Reconstruction with Resilience in the Energy Sector in the Bahamas’ Project — and ANO Technologies Ltd. — signed a contract for the implementation of a Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Generation system at the University of the Bahamas. The contract was signed November 17, 2023 at the Ministry of Finance.

ANO Technologies Ltd. will be responsible for the design, procurement, construction, installation, connectivity, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the grid-tied Solar Photovoltaic Systems at the University of the Bahamas, with the objective to reduce energy costs at the institution.

From: Bahamas Information Services