Min. of Energy & Transport – Statement on Boating Incident

The Ministry of Energy & Transport wishes to confirm that the Port Department will lead a multi-agency investigation into the boating incident which occurred on Tuesday in waters off New Providence.

Preliminary reports are that at approximately 9:30am the Islander III departed New Providence with about 140 passengers onboard.About 30 minutes after departure, the vessel began to take on water and subsequently sank.

Unfortunately, a female passenger did not survive.

The Islander III is part of a fleet of vessels owned by an established company that is registered and regulated with the Port Department.

As a result of this incident, the Ministry wishes to advise of the suspension of all commercial ferries in the fleet of the Islander III’s operator pending a safety review by the Port Department and The Bahamas Maritime Casualty Investigators.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the passenger who did not survive the unfortunate incident and those impacted.

The Ministry wishes to advise all boating operators to regularly adhere to safety protocols in the interests of crew and passengers.

Further information will be provided to members of the public as the investigation progresses.