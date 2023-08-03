Min. of Education constructs pavilion at R.M. Bailey Senior High School

Construction of a $2,600,000 covered pavilion at R. M. Bailey Senior High School, Robinson Road, is presently underway.The pavilion is among the notable projects to be undertaken by the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training during the fiscal period 2023 to 2024.The Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, in her Budget contribution to Parliament June 15, 2023, said the Ministry will embark on an “aggressive” programme throughout the country to improve and enhance the deteriorated conditions of the 160-plus educational facilities.

She said, “Capital expenditures required during the upcoming fiscal period to facilitate the corrective measures at the various facilities, construct extensions and commence the construction of three needed schools are in excess of $37,000,000.”During the 2023 – 2024 fiscal year, the Ministry will undertake the construction of several classroom blocks at various schools to alleviate overcrowding and replacement of structures that have deteriorated structurally.

“We expect to undertake these works during the summer break and as soon after school closes at the end of this week. Repair and rejuvenation of the physical environment is a matter of priority and was prioritized before schools reopened in January 2022 after two years of closure,” said Minister Hanna Martin.

Photo Highlights below:

Photos show construction of a new pavilion in progress at R. M. Bailey Senior High School and renovations and construction of a pavilion at Uriah McPhee Primary School.