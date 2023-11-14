Min. Moxey says naming of new administrative complex means a lot to the people of West Grand Bahama



(BIS Photo/Jamika Danielle) Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey addresses the the naming and opening of the Obadiah Wilchcombe Administrative Complex on Monday, November 13, 2023: Minister Moxey said the new administrative complex stands as a testament to his legacy.(BIS Photo/Jamika Danielle)

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey says the Obadiah H. Wilchcombe Administrative Complex holds a special place in the hearts of many residents in Eight Mile Rock; and the new building embodies what is seen by many as major progress in the development of the West Grand Bahama community.

Giving remarks at the naming and opening of the administrative complex in Eight Mile Rock on Monday, November 13, 2023, Minister Moxey told the hundreds of residents gathered at the official event that they were a part of history and a witness to the opening and naming of a building fought for by a true community man – the late Obadiah Wilchcombe.

“This is a vision fulfilled; a building that cements his legendary status,” said Minister Moxey.

“This is a building that will provide a space for government services to be carried out more efficiently to cater to the residents that Obie held closely to his heart and felt that this community so rightfully deserved.”

Having, herself, been born and bred in Eight Mile Rock, residing in a home directly behind the new complex and remembering the empty lot where she and others took a short cut to get to Carrol’s Winn Dixie Food Store, Minister Moxey said that the occasion represented a defining moment for her, as well as for many others who spent their early years growing up in the community.She said that the people of West Grand Bahama deserve the best, and the new Obadiah Wilchcombe Administrative Complex was a representation of the best!

“Thank you, Prime Minister, for ensuring that the vision has become a reality,” said Minister Moxey. “You see, we, from the Rocks and West Grand Bahama have, for many years, known this location to be home of the Friendship Shopping Center. And that name was quite appropriate. It was a place where friends hung-out, our residents shopped, or carried out other transactions. It was once the hub of the community, sprawling with activity for many years, then it went into decay.

“Today we also recognize the deeply embedded footprint that Obie left on each sidewalk, front porch, tarred and untarred street, throughout West Grand Bahama. We honor the selfless deeds of a man who dedicated years of steadfast service to the community he loved.”

Minister Moxey pointed out that the two massive buildings that stand tall in the community of Eight Mile Rock will serve as a new home to a number of government agencies, as well as the judiciary, namely: the Royal Bahamas Police Force , the Magistrate’s Court, Labour and the Public Service, Social Services, a Post Office, Immigration, Road Traffic, Administrator’s Office, West Grand Bahama District Council, Parliamentary Registration, Agriculture and Marine Resources including BAIC, the Registrar General, and a local Library.

By ANDREW COAKLEY/Bahamas Information Services