Min. for Grand Bahama to host ‘A Pint of Blood’ blood drive

In an effort to help save lives, the Ministry for Grand Bahama is set to host a blood drive on May 18, 2024 and is partnering with several civic organizations from throughout the community of Grand Bahama to ensure its success.

The blood drive, which is being spearheaded by the Ministry’s COLLAB Unit, will be held on the grounds of the Rand Memorial Hospital from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Last year, the COLLAB Unit joined Intern Dr. Greganique Cooper, the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at the Grand Bahama Health Services and the Blood Donors Society of Grand Bahama (BDSGB) for the first ever “Pint of Love” blood drive, which was said to be one of the more successful blood drives in the hospital’s history.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey is hoping that this year will be no exception and she is inviting everyone to come onboard with this small and selfless act of service to help save lives.

“The constant need for blood often exceeds the available supply, creating situations where patients sometimes have to request the family members to come and donate blood. Medical professionals too put forward a fervent cry as it is essential to maintain a fresh supply of blood in the blood bank and those cries are being heard,” she said.

“The Ministry for Grand Bahama’s COLLAB Unit saw it fit to continue to lead the effort to this desired need and host the blood drive because when one hurt, we all hurt.”

Minister Moxey said the blood drive speaks to her ministry’s commitment to connect to the community and address the needs of the people of Grand Bahama.

The Ministry for Grand Bahama has partnered this year with the Blood Donors Society of Grand Bahama, the Public Hospitals Authority, Bahamas Red Cross Grand Bahama Centre, Kiwanis Club of Lucaya and Freeport, Pilot Club of Lucaya, Rotary Club of Freeport, Lucaya, Sunset and Grand Bahama and Rotaract Club of Eight Mile Rock.

Minister Moxey is reminding everyone that every donation goes a long way.

“I consider it a moral duty as a healthy person to help save someone’s life to the extent that I can. I have a strong feeling that I am not alone in this regard,” she said.

The age limit for donating blood is 18 years or older, however, 16-year-olds can also give blood with parental consent.