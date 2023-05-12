Min. for Grand Bahama opens dialogue in Forum for Impact Americas in Grand Bahama

Rupert Hayward, Director at the Grand Bahama Port Authority and founder of Blue Action Lab Coastal Resilience, left, and Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, centre, having a sit down with Forum for Impact (FFI) Co-founder Michael Meehan at the 2023 FFI in Grand Bahama held at Pelican Bay Resort on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey led the dialogue on the Forum for Impact (FFI) Americas platform in Grand Bahama on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in the Delphines Room at Canal House, Pelican Bay Resort.

Minister Moxey noted that the theme for the three-day forum: “The convergence of resilience, conservation and investment,” reflects the challenges and opportunities residents on Grand Bahama face as a community.

During her opening remarks, Minister Moxey said the platform was ideal for all stakeholders present to share ideas, learn from one another and chart a course on the way forward, along with creating revolutionary initiatives to integrate the blue, green and orange economies using Grand Bahama as a blank canvas.

“The hurricanes of recent years have reminded us of the fragility of our environment, the importance of conservation and resilience and the need to embrace investment and innovation,” she said.

Minister Moxey pointed out that forums like FFI spark direct conversations between government and stakeholders that result in an exchange of ideas and lead to renewed engagement that requires action now.

Remarking that the Grand Bahama today, which was once called the Magic City, has seen more natural disasters and has had to rebuild more than any other island in The Bahamas, the minister for Grand Bahama is optimistic that the future for the country’s development over the next 50 years lies on Grand Bahama.

She pointed out that government has a comprehensive, long-term national plan for the country’s sustained development and prosperity.

“With the already existing framework, Grand Bahama is already the home of maritime and logistics and is poised to become the home of events and entertainment and home of innovation. After years of unique challenges, Grand Bahama has been tried and tested and I believe holds the key to innovative solutions for The Bahamas and across the nation,” Minister Moxey said.

After having experienced Hurricanes Frances, Jeanne, Wilma, Floyd, Matthew and Dorian, Minister Moxey questioned what better model for climate change, adaptation and sustainability is there than Grand Bahama.

“As the Minister for Grand Bahama I cannot emphasize enough, the defining moment of opportunity we have right here, right now. We are at a crossroad where the choices we make will determine the future of our island and our people,” she said.

“Let me assure you that as developments happen, as opportunities present, as progress is made, as we research and implement innovative solutions, and as we recover, rebuild and revolutionize, not just Grand Bahama, but the entire Bahamas, we want to empower our people along the way.”

Minister of Economic Affairs, the Hon. Michael Halkitis and Rupert Hayward, Director at the Grand Bahama Port Authority and founder of Blue Action Lab Coastal Resilience also joined founders Michael Meehan and Simon Jacot de Boinod as presenters at this year’s FFI.

By LEDEDRA MARCHE/Bahamas Information Services

