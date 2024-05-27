Min. for Grand Bahama hosts Protocol Workshop

Minister for Grand Bahama hosted a cross-section of protocol officers to a one-day workshop on protocol, facilitated by specialists from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Grand Lucayan Convention Center on May 24, 2024. (BIS Photos/Lisa Davis)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs specialists conducted a one-day protocol training seminar for heads of government departments, the Judicial department, Local Government and churches in Grand Bahama on May 24, 2024.

The workshop, which was facilitated by the Ministry for Grand Bahama, was held in the Royal Palm Room at Grand Lucayan Convention Center.

In her opening remarks, Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey stressed that the importance of proper protocol cannot be overstated and pointed out that her ministry is working tirelessly to establish Grand Bahama as a beacon of progress, innovation and prosperity.

“Many of you in this room have been the protocol officers or ushers for major groundbreakings and openings like the Carnival Cruise Port project, the Heroic Plant groundbreaking, the CG Atlantic opening, and the new health campus groundbreaking. So, you have seen the transformation and resurgence happening in Grand Bahama. You have witnessed the injection of investments in our island and know that there is more to come,” she said.

“As we continue to establish Grand Bahama as the home of maritime and logistics, home of events and entertainment, and home of Innovation, it’s important that we host this event so you will be ready for all the ground breaking events, ribbon cuttings, most importantly, and other signature visits that we will continue to have.”

Reflecting on the meticulous planning and coordination that went into welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to our shores, Minister Moxey added that the precision with which the protocol duties were executed, guided by Ministry of Foreign Affairs experts, was a testament to Grand Bahama’s professionalism and dedication.

“Today’s training will provide you with the skills and knowledge necessary to carry out such tasks with the same level of excellence,” she said.

Minister Moxey thanked all of the representatives for attending the day-long session and expressed confidence that the knowledge and skills they acquire will serve the country well in the future.

“I know your work is not easy and at times you must deal with difficult situations to ensure things are in order. I want you to know I see your hard work and appreciate you. It is always good to see your smiling faces when I arrive at an event. It gives me confidence to do my job well, as I know you have already done yours with precision,” she said.

The forum was conducted by Foreign Affairs specialists Chief of ProtocolTerry Archer, Ivan Thompson and Lakishna Mackey.

Representatives from various government departments, protocol officers and ushers were given an insight into Protocol 101 which included an introduction to protocol basics; order of precedence; understanding the importance of protocol in different settings; flag etiquette and the Coat of Arms; and privileges and immunities.

