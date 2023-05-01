Min. for Grand Bahama, GBPA and Freeport Business Association partnership sparks economic activity

no event in the Bahamas would be complete without Junkanoo. Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey joined the Junkanoo rush out by Junior Junkanooers at “Food Truck Saturday” in downtown Freeport.

Downtown Freeport came to life on Saturday, April 29, 2023, as hundreds of people gathered for the launch of the first “Food Truck Saturday,” an event that brought together food truck vendors from around the island, with businesses in downtown Freeport, for a fair like atmosphere, inclusive of a variety of food, drink and entertainment.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey said the event was really a collaboration between the Ministry for Grand Bahama, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, the Ministry of Tourism and the Downtown Freeport Business Association.

“My hat goes off to the Downtown Business Association for the work they have done so far,” said Minister Moxey, during a short opening ceremony. “This is really a partnership. And partnership is what is required to get Grand Bahama to where it needs to go.”

The event was about more than just great food and entertainment, but also a celebration of Grand Bahamian children, as recent winners of the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival performed their winning numbers in song, drama and dance.

“I want to thank the community for coming together for a celebration of talent and a celebration of our children and the launch of ‘Food Truck Saturday’,” said Minister Moxey. “The winners of this year’s E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival have worked incredibly hard to showcase their talents and today’s event provides them with a platform to perform to a broader community. We should all take pride in our children’s talents and events such as this, allow that to happen.

“Simultaneously, our entrepreneurs can showcase their culinary skills and creativity. I’m sure that that the food truck vendors brought their ‘A’ game today and I’m confident that they will impress us all with their delectable offers.”

As the Minister for Grand Bahama and Member of Parliament for Pineridge, where Downtown is situated, Minister Moxey said she was delighted to collaborate with the Freeport Business Association and lend her support to the ‘Food Truck Saturday’ initiative, which will bring energy and excitement to downtown Freeport, as well as to the Pineridge constituency.

“I am pleased to see you, the residents of Grand Bahama, have turned out to support our efforts. Seeing our community unite in this way is heartwarming and illustrates the power of working together. The power of collaboration.

“Again, I would like to extend my gratitude to the downtown Freeport business association, the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival participants, and the food truck vendors for their efforts in making today’s event a resounding success. Let us all continue to support our children, entrepreneurs, and community, as we work together to create a brighter future for Grand Bahama Island.”

By ANDREW COAKLEY/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: