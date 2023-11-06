Miller Officially Opens Faith Center Conference

Minister Vaughn P. Miller welcomes Bishop Henry Fernandez to The Bahamas for the Becoming Your Best Self Getaway Conference

Minister Vaughn Miller officially welcomed 300 delegates attending the “Becoming Your Best Self Bahamas Getaway Conference” over the weekend. The mega conference featured world-renowned evangelist Shirley Ceasar, Bishop Henry Fernandez, Johnathan Nelson and a slate of gospel artists and motivational speakers.

“The Bahamas is a leading, award-winning destination for hosting religious/faith-based events,” Minister Miller said, “And your presence here for the second time, further confirms this.”

Speaking on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation I. Chester Cooper, Minister Miller thanked The Faith Center and Henry Fernandez Ministries for returning to The Bahamas with a conference of this magnitude, after hosting a successful Faith Fest Conference in Freeport, Grand Bahama in 2017.“

Bringing this event to The Bahamas at this time is strategic, as it contributes to the Ministry of Tourism’s goal of welcoming a record breaking 8 million visitors by the end of this year,” he said.

“Let me say how delighted we are as a destination for the opportunity to host this year’s signature event, with a three-dimensional focus – Relationships, Purpose and Personal Development, three major building blocks necessary for successful living. Thank you for partnering with us to promote The Bahamas as a premier destination for hosting global signature events.”

Becoming My Best Self Conference was held November 2-4, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt, Baha Mar. Delegates from throughout the United States and the region were encouraged to enjoy a time of relaxation, fun, and self-discovery while learning to unwind and unlock their spiritual potential. The conference also allowed them to fellowship with like-minded people and receive inspiration to encourage themselves and others to become their best self and prepare for the next season of their lives.

Source: Felicity Darville

More photo highlights below:

Minister Vaugn P. Miller officially opens the Becoming Your Best Self Getaway ConferenceThree hundred delegates attend the Becoming Your Best Self Getaway Conference