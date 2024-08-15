Miller calls for ‘Unified Regional Position’ Ahead of COP 16

(L-R) Sherilita Dore-Tyson, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sustainable Development, St. Kitts & Nevis; Ritesh Sardjoe, Permanent Secretary of the Directorate of Environment; Edgar Hunter, Senior Technical Advisor, Ministry of the Environment, Rural Modernisation, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment, Dominica; Hon. Alfred Prospere, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development, Government of St. Lucia, Chair of the Pre-Cop 16 Meeting; Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, M.P., Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources and Host Minister; Calvin James, Executive Director of the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM); Hon. Adrian R. Forde, M.P. Minister of Environment and National Beautification, Green and Blue Economy, Barbados; Hon. Anthony Smith, Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries, and the Blue Economy, Antigua and Barbuda; Julius Smith, Environmental Specialist, Ministry of Planning and Development, Trinidad and Tobago

Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources the Hon. Vaughn P. Miller called for his Ministerial colleagues throughout the region to come together and form a strong unified regional position to protect their lands and people. He made these comments as Government Ministers and top officials converged in The Bahamas to establish their unified position ahead of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Conference of the Parties (COP) 16, scheduled for December 2-13, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Desertification refers to the gradual degradation of fertile land into arid desert due to a combination of natural processes and human activities.

The Caribbean Region is adversely affected by desertification, and Minister Miller urged that they speak with one voice at COP 16. As Caribbean representatives shared their challenges with desertification at the Pre-COP 16 event in Nassau, common threads of land degradation, loss of biodiversity, and impact on human life emerged.

Mr. Miller called for a “people-centered approach”, where the health, livelihood and culture of the peoples who inhabit the region are always the priority in decision-making. Together, he said, Caribbean countries can make a meaningful impact in the global discussion on the environment.

Hosted by the Government of The Bahamas and the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM), the Pre-COP 16 meeting, held at SLS BahaMar August 8 and 9, 2024, focused on specific objectives. The first was to unify and align the positions of Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) on issues like land degradation, drought, and sand and dust storms. Caribbean leaders plan to present a strong, coherent stance at COP 16, advocating for their unique challenges and needs. The second objective was to develop comprehensive strategies and policies to address the environmental challenges faced by the region. The third – to enhance the capacity of Caribbean SIDS to manage environmental risks and implement sustainable practices. This objective emphasized strengthening regional collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the sharing of best practices among member states. Finally, in preparation for COP 16, nations in the region sought to develop a unified regional position and identify key areas for advocacy. This preparation was crucial for ensuring that the Caribbean voice is influential in global discussions.

During the Pre-COP Meeting, held August 9, 2024 at SLS BahaMar, a number of Caribbean nations were represented. One of the high-level segments at COP 16 will be sand and dust storms. It was noted at the first Partnership Initiative on Sustainable Land Management (PISLM)Ministerial Council that Sahara dust outbreaks in the Caribbean have increased since 1981 and that the dust is contributing to drought in the Caribbean. Members also came up with a unified position on drought, with recommendations from a Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO) report providing recommendations to adapt and mitigate drought in the region.

A soft launch of SSM and SLM Tools took place, utilising the PISLM Knowledge Hub and the Caribbean Soil Information System/ Decision Support System. PISLM has been developing these innovative tools to ensure that policy makers can have the information they require tomake decisions.

The transboundary movement of dust plumes has been an increasing concern for the region over the past 10 years. Studies from other regions show impacts on agriculture, land degradation, and health (air quality). In the Bahamian context, the rate of desertification is notas pronounced as in other countries. The agriculture sector, which is already challenged by soil quantity and composition, is compounded by impacts of sand and dust storms from Sub Sarhan Africa. The Bahamas is data-deficient in these areas and is seeking support to explore research in these areas.

“The Bahamas is actively working to preserve our coastal and marine environment, and that is reflected in our broader commitment to sustainable land management,” he said.

Minister Miller shared with Pre-COP 16 meeting members that through the Forestry Unit, his Ministry is engaged in a National Mangrove Project, currently in phase 2, where mangrove propagules are being planted in critical areas in the central and southern islands. Through “The Year of the Trees” programme – a public/ private partnership, the Forestry Unit is working with local plant nurseries to plant native trees throughout the country.

Barbados Minister of Environment and National Beautification, Green and Blue Economy, Hon. Adrian R. Forde warned that the region stands to lose 70 to 80 percent of arable land on its current degradation trajectory, within the next 50 years. He noted that land management “must be the new focus” in order to survive the existential threats.

“The mappings do not inspire hope, but the hope could be realised with us doing everything we can as leaders,” he said.

“A nation that destroys its soil, destroys itself. The forests are the lungs of our land – they give fresh breath to our people. If we, as 187 member countries, could say in one collective voice that we are committed to the next 5 years, we would have our noble goal of conquering land degradation. We have to come together with our collective political will.”

Dominica’s representative, Edgar Hunter, Senior Technical Advisor, Ministry of the Environment, Rural Modernisation, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment, said landslides are an issue in his country. The Dominican Government has presented the draft Legislation:“Climate Change, Environment and Natural Resource Management Bill”.

In St. Kitts & Nevis, the Department of Physical Planning plays an instrumental role in land management. Sherilita Dore-Tyson, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sustainable Development, informed Pre-COP 16 that a special project in St. Kitts & Nevis is underway, geared towards the transformation of degraded landscapes, and increasing agricultural and agroforestry production. Funded in part by the GEP and the United Nations Environment Programme, the project aims to address water supply, agricultural and wildlife issues.

In Haiti, Astrel Joseph, Director General, Ministry of Environment, told colleagues that the recent passage of Hurricane Beryl resulted in crop loss throughout the Caribbean, and they are hopeful that COP 16 will be a platform to fight against land degradation.

In Grenada, compromised dams due to storms, and other environmental issues have severely impacted farmers. The fire department had to deal with 138 bush fires in 2024 alone, compared to 79 in 2023, said Joseph Noel, Land Use Officer, Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives.

El Nino was the main driver of dry conditions in Guyana from 2023 to 2024, according to Enrique Monize, Commissioner/ CEO, Lands and Surveys Commission. Between 2001 and 2023, Guyana experienced significant bush cover loss in eight of its ten regions. Commissioner Monize also spoke on another environmental threat in Guyana: “We experience significant pollution from the Sahara dust. Plumes were closely monitored in Georgetown and the east coast and particles were so dominant there was reduced visibility. We need to monitorand evaluate the short and long term data collection on the Sahara dust and its impacts on biodiversity.”

Ritesh Sardjoe, Permanent Secretary of the Directorate of Environment, Ministry of Spatial Planning and Environment for Suriname gave a charge to colleagues: “We must unify our voices to influence legislation and we need capacity building to finance our efforts for landdegradation neutrality. We call for enhanced capacity programs to equip SIDS with knowledge skills and resources to combat desertification. We remain committed to work together with our Caribbean partners and we are confident that with collaboration, innovation, and sustain efforts, we can achieve it.”

Trinidad and Tobago is in the second phase of a multi-country soil care management project called Soil Care 2. Julius Smith, Environmental Specialist, Ministry of Planning and Development said the country is working on the reduction of synthetic fertilizer and pesticide use. The Government is working to improve food security and generate revenue at the local and national levels.

“We in the Caribbean are custodians of globally essential ecosystems,” Smith said. “It’s a proven ground for sustainable development and we should represent ourselves accordingly.”

Hon. Alfred Prospere, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development, Government of St. Lucia moderated the full day of sessions, which led to the passage of six resolutions between the countries. Caribbean Ministers of Government committed to providing as much representation at the Ministerial level for COP 16 this coming December. Calvin James, Executive Director of the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM) oversaw the meetings. Kareem Sabir and Shaun Baugh, CARICOM and Chamberlain Emmanuel and Cornelius Isaac, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) also participated.

More Photo Highlights Below:

Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources greets Permanent Secretary, Sandra Joseph, Antigua and BarbudaHon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources makes his remarks at the Caribbean United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Pre-Conference of the Parties (COP) 16Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources makes his remarks at the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM), Ministerial Council, 2nd Session, at the Caribbean United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Pre-Conference of the Parties (COP) 16 Among those present from the Bahamas Government were the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary David Davis; Acting Director of the Forestry Department Danielle Hanek; and Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources the Hon. Jomo Campbell.