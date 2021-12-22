Middle Tennessee wins the Prime Minister’s Cup at 2021 Bahamas Bowl

(BIS Photo)



Nassau, Bahamas – The 2021 Bahamas Bowl kicked off at noon, December 17, 2021 pitting Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders of Conference USA against the Toledo Rockets of Mid-America Conference at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Winner of the Prime Minister’s Trophy was Middle Tennessee 31-24. Pictured holding the Prime Minister’s Trophy is Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Head Coach, Rick Stockstill, centre, with Prime Minister Philip Davis at centre right, and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, centre left. Next to the Deputy Prime Minister is Offensive Player of the Game Nick Vattiato. The Defensive Player was D.Q. Thomas.

The Bahamas Bowl debuted in 2014 and is the longest running international bowl game in college football history. The game was televised on ESPN. (BIS Photos)

