Mid Year Budget: BPL Concerns

The Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, the Hon. Kwasi Thompson raised concerns about electricity provider Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) on Wednesday while speaking in the House Of Assembly.

Thompson said, “the government has also loaned over $100 million to BPL without parliamentary approval. I believe it was an illegal loan. What was worse is that you loaned it without having the terms and conditions and then told the Bahamian people don’t worry about it you’ll get it back. How? We will charge you more, that’s what, again, the situation. We will increase what you have to pay so we’ll get it back. But now, what makes things a thousand times worse is this whole secret deal in the dark that has just sort of come to light.”

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis responded to Thompson’s comments saying, “in the middle of our negotiations, tell the world we are negotiated for this, we are negotiating for that. We have to be able to sit down and prudently negotiate.”

Davis went on to say, “the fundamentals of the deal are in place but the actual arrangements, the hardcore deal of the provisions, obligations on our part, obligations on the part of the other party those are still being worked out.”