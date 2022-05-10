Mexico’s President threatens to skip Americas summit unless US invites every country

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Mexico City (CNN)Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador threatened to boycott next month’s Summit of Americas, saying Tuesday that his participation will not be confirmed unless host country United States invites Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

“Participation in the Los Angeles Summit has not yet been resolved because we are proposing that no one is excluded because we seek the unity of all America,” Lopez Obrador said during his daily briefing in Mexico City.

“We feel that there should be no confrontation. Even with the differences, we must dialogue, all Americans, then we are yet to resolve this issue; we have a very good relationship with the government of President Biden. We want everyone to be invited. That’s the position of Mexico,” he added.

US officials have repeatedly said the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela will not be invited to the summit due to their human rights records.

As host country, the US has the privilege of selecting leaders to be invited to the summit.

