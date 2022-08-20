Mexican court issues 83 arrest warrants related to the disappearance of 43 students

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A court in Mexico on Friday ordered the arrest warrants of 83 people allegedly involved in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The orders were issued against “20 military commanders and troop personnel from battalions 27 and 41 in the city of Iguala, as well as five administrative and judicial authorities from the state of Guerrero; 26 police officers from Huitzuco; six from Iguala and one from Cocula; plus 11 state police from Guerrero and 14 members of the Guerreros Unidos criminal group,” the statement said.

The group is accused of “organized crime, forced disappearance, torture, homicide and crimes against the administration of justice,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The prosecutor’s office did not identify those allegedly involved and only added that both the arrests and the accusations in each case “will be disclosed in the corresponding criminal process.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the institutions had not made a public statement on the arrest warrants. CNN asked them for comments, and they have not responded.

Read More