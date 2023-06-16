Men’s Mental Health Month

June is Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month. Dr. Petra Forbes of the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center explains some of the challenges men face and the reason behind them.

Dr. Forbes says, “fathers play an integral role in our society. We see a lot of memes where the tents, the gifts and the baskets on the side of the road. We only get crab n’ rice or food right, but leading up to Father’s Day we try to push and focus more on men’s mental health challenges. And the main challenges we see here in The Bahamas, we see men suffering with grief and complicated grief. A lot of person’s have lost loved ones from Hurricane Dorian, from the COVID-19 pandemic. And sometimes we feel like we only grieve death, but we can also grieve financial loss or job loss.”