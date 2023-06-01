Members of the Grand Bahama Community Sign the Book of Condolence for the late Al Dillette

Officials of the Government, including members of the Opposition, Justices of the Supreme Court, Members of The Senate, Family Island Administrators, the Grand Bahama Christian Council, Uniformed Branches — Police and Defence Force, Customs and Immigration — also, Quasi Government, the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the general public, paid tribute to the late Albert K. Dillette, former Consul General to Toronto, Canada, and presented themselves for the Signing of the Book of Condolence in the foyer of the Ministry for Grand Bahama on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the Harold DeGregory Complex on The Mall Drive. A State-Recognized Memorial Service will be held in Freeport, Grand Bahama, June 1, 2023 at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King Anglican Church.

