Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey’s Wild Testimony In Tory Lanez Case Raises Questions

Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-best friend Kelsey Harris made a surprise move on Wednesday as her lawyer demanded immunity for Harris before she took the stand leading prosecutors on a wild testimony in Tory Lanez shooting case.

Details about the immunity deal have not been revealed by the prosecution, but the Tory Lanez, felony assault case, has gripped the attention of hip-hop fans who were taken aback by the immunity revelation. Over the last two days, an officer testified to the night he and other cops responded to a call for help that shots for fired.

Megan Thee Stallion, the victim, alleging that it was Tory Lanez who fired the gun at her five times after telling her “dance b**ch,” told the court on Wednesday that it was Lanez who shot her after a fight in an SUV. Megan also confirmed that there was indeed a fight between her and Lanez, with whom she admitted to being sexually Involved, and she and Kelsey had some sort of fight after that information was revealed.

In a bombshell revelation, Megan also said that after Tory fired the gun, Kelsey ran to help her and tried to come in between her and Lanez, but Lanez punched her to the ground and dragged her by her hair. Megan also claimed that Tory later offered 1 million dollars to both women not to report the matter to the police. Text messages from Kelsey shared by prosecutors during opening statements also showed Kelsey texting Megan’s bodyguard five minutes after the shooting asking for help and to call 911.

Now, the key witness, Kelsey Harris, shocked the courtroom on Wednesday as she turned up with an attorney and asserted her 5th amendment right against self-incrimination and requested “transactional immunity.” However, she was granted “use immunity” by prosecutors ahead of her testimony.

Addressing the move, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford said Kelsey’s concerns were “legitimate”. This seemed to hint at Tory’s attorney lawyer George Mgdesyan in opening statements, hinted that the rapper’s defense is that someone else shot Megan, and while he did not name Kelsey, she was the only person there, and gunshot residue reports showed that her hand, as well as Tory, had gunpowder residue.

While on the stand, Kelsey’s testimony was shared by Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon.

“I don’t care to be here today,” Harris said. “This is happening in the face of a million people, my name being thrown around, lies. I didn’t ask to be in this,” she said in response to claims by Tory Lanez fans that she was the one who shot Megan.

Prosecutor Kathy Ta had also asked Kelsey about the rumors that she was the shooter.

“Were there accusations about you having shot Megan?” (Megan Thee Stallion),” Ta asked.

Kelsey responded, “There were…I mean, it’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous,” she said when asked how she felt about them.

Kelsey’s testimony lasted less than 40 minutes on the stand, LA Times reporter James Queally said.

According to his summary of the testimony, Kelsey said her recollection of the events at Kylie Jenner’s party was “blurry” because she had been drinking alcohol. She also denied Megan’s previous accusations that she had taken 1 million dollars from Lanez to keep quiet about what happened.

She also spoke about Megan being “drunk” and acting out” at the party. However, the most interesting part of the testimony appeared to be when Kelsey was asked if Tory threatened to shoot her, and she pleaded the 5th not to answer.

Kelsey also refused to answer if Tory had called her and Megan “b*tches and hoes,” but the prosecution was successful in getting in a reminder to Kelsey that she previously confirmed both of those things in an interview with prosecutors in September 2022. This is a very important point as it partially corroborates Megan’s testimony that the Canadian rapper did call them names.

In the meantime, Queally explained that Kelsey’s “use immunity” means that the DA can’t use her testimony in the case to prosecute her for a crime. However, the immunity doesn’t seem blanket as it doesn’t mean that the DA is declining to prosecute her for any criminal conduct they become aware of,” Queally said.