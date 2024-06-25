Mass Of Thanksgiving For Bishop Elect Kendrick Forbes

A mass of thanksgiving was held on Monday at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral for Bishop Elect Kendrick Forbes who has been appointed as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Roseau, Dominica by Pope Francis. Bishop Elect Forbes currently serves as Rector of St. Paul The Apostle Church.

Before the start of the service Forbes told ZNS News that he is humbled by the new appointment. “It’s a proud moment for the Catholic diocese locally. Archbishop Pinder presently is the only native son to be ordained a Bishop and on July 25th I would be the second in line.”

Bishop Elect Forbes said he hopes to spread the gospel when he get to Dominica. He said, “my focus when I get into Dominica is just to listen to the people, to see what their expectations are for me as a Bishop and to see how best we can spread the gospel and the mission that Christ has entrusted to the church.”

The soon to be Bishop says that he is grateful for the many expressions of support and prayers offered by the faithful.