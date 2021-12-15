Masicka’s “438” Debut At No. 2 On Billboard With Solid First-Week Sales

Dancehall deejay Masicka debut at the No.2 spot on Billboard’s Reggae Albums Charts following the release of his debut album 438 on December 3, 2021.

Equally earning the second-best first-week sales for Dancehall albums of 2021, the “Love Story” singer sold 733 copies of his album in pure album sales, consequently landing him a spot behind reggae legend Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend album, which is still at number one.

Billboard measures its rankings using unique metrics that are based on consumption equating to album units. Each unit equals one album sale or ten individual tracks that are sold from an album. Additional ways used to measure the top album of the week for the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart is relying on the subscriptions streams from an album through audio or video methods such as Spotify, YouTube, or other streaming services.

Ultimately, with Masicka’s total consumption amounting to 2,864 equivalent album units from both sales and streaming, his “438” album soared to the top in just over a week since its release.

The 16-track album saw collaborations from some big names, including Stefflon Don, Sean Paul, Popcaan, and Dexta Daps. On the production side, you will see producers like Dunw3ll, DreDay, and RazMyghty. Therefore, the album’s entry into the charts was not a surprise.

Masicka has so far received rave reviews for his debut album, including from us at Urban Islandz, who noted that 438 is one of the best dancehall albums we’ve listened to this year.

His fans have been sounding off about the project, as well as his peers in dancehall, including Bounty Killer, who called the album a solid body of work.

“Well deserved dawg!! Badman yuh take your time with this album, the wait did worth it! Every track slap. Anybody say different [expletives] them mother,” stated an Instagram follower of the deejay. Another fan shouted out the “They Don’t Know” artiste, declaring that, “Every tune a hit!”

Each track on the album has so far amassed an achievement of over 100K views on YouTube, with the majority falling between 400-500K views. “They Don’t Know” has the highest views racking up over 32 million views since its release three years ago. “Love Story” has the second-highest views racking up over 2.1 million, and “Suicide Note” comes in third with 1.3 million.

Additionally, the dancehall icon’s album ranks in the top 10 for Apple Music in 73 countries worldwide. It also holds the number one spot for iTunes’ Reggae Album Chart in Jamaica, Malawi, Canada, the United States, and Belize. It is also the number one album on Apple Music, for all genres, in Guyana, Barbados, and The Gambia.