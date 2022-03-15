Mase Again Target Diddy In A New Diss Track, Fans React On Twitter

Mase is again taking aim at Diddy in a new song.

The former Bad Boy Records artist has returned more than 20 years later to diss Diddy on his new track called “Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha”. Ma$e, who now goes by Murder Mase, and Diddy go way back as Ma$e was on the roster of Diddy’s Bad Boy Records from the late 1990s-2000s.

However, the 4 X Platinum artist has leftover grouse with Diddy, who he accuses of exploiting Biggie’s death to his benefit.

As he spits, “Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge/You from Mt. Vernon, n-gga, go and rep your own hood/I’m not hating on your Billi worth/Right now, I’m only saying what you really work/You ain’t no architect/You just a n-gga who know how to market death.”

Mase’s diss comes as a surprise for some as the rapper retired from Hip Hop in 2009, after which he pursued religion as a pastor and became an ordained minister shortly after. He later released the 2004 album, ‘Welcome Back’ to critical reception as many felt the album lacked steam despite being certified gold after being released.

Over the years, though, it seems he’s been carrying feelings towards Diddy, as he shared in an Instagram post two years ago.

“Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Bad Boy label,” he said in the now-deleted post. “For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t,” he accused Diddy.

Mase also insinuated that Diddy was greedy as he refused his $2 million offer for his masters and said he would only sell back the masters if Mase could “beat the European guy’s” offer. The rapper revealed that Diddy had paid $20,000 over two decades ago for the music from two studio albums which have been certified quadruple by the RIAA.

“You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash,” he added. “This is not black excellence at all,” he shared Diddy.

Mase is not the first artist to cast aspersions on the way Diddy conducted business and also treated Bad Boy artists who grew poor while he became fattened with the royalties from their music.

Among those expressed issues with Diddy and his label, Bad Boy Records, business practices are Black Rob, Jada Kiss, and The Lox.

In the meantime, Diddy seems to have reacted to the news as he shared a shady Instagram Story.

“STOP ALL YOUR CRYING, B**CHING & MOANING. HUSTLE HARDER OR GET THE F*** OUT OF OUR WAY. – LOVE,” he wrote in all caps.