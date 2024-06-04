Marco Alert Delay Explained

At a press conference informing the public on ongoing investigations into missing persons cases, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Zhivargo Dames explained why there may be a delay in the sending of a marco’s alert.

He said, “because we are trying to ensure that that child is indeed missing. We don’t want to disseminate or issue a Marco’s Alert and we discover that the child was actually at a parent or the child was at some friend. And so we want to ensure that we do our due diligence first before we go ahead and issue a Marco’s Alert.”

ACP Dames also said, “bear with us because we have to ensure that once we disseminate all of this information to members of the public this it is indeed authentic.”

An alert was send out five days after Devin Issacs, 16, was last seen at his home on Carmichael Road.