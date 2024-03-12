Marathon Women Geared for Economic Independence, Thanks to MP Lisa Rahming

Some 70 women participated in an economic empowerment seminar in the Marathon constituency on International Women’s Day

Women in the Marathon constituency spent International Women’s Day, Friday,March 8, 2024, enjoying an economic empowerment seminar that will set the stage for a series of classes designed to improve their lives.

The event, hosted by Marathon Member of Parliament Lisa Rahming and Team Marathon, brought 70 women together under the theme: “Create the Life You Want”.

“At this event, we hosted unemployed women, mothers who struggle to make ends meet, and all interested females,” Rahming said.

“We hosted this event to inspire them, empower them, and give them a sense of hope in navigating through the financial struggles that life can bring at times.”

“This opened a door for the females in Marathon who registered to have the ability to take part in a trade with the objective of completing and operating their own small businesses from home.”

Over the next several months, these women will engage in classes that will give them a lucrative trade. Trades include nail technicians, makeup artists, print shop operators, and hair stylists.

The courses are free to the participant and each woman or young lady will be given an individual kit for the program to jump start their soon-to-be businesses.

“This brings them from a level of dependency to independence,” Rahming added.

“Once you show a person the way that they can succeed, you are not only developing a family, but empowering a nation. Economic independence is paramount.”

Class instructors will include: Chantique Brown, Jarret Mckenzie, Joyce Bowleg, and Rayangelo Seymour.

Chair of the National Congress of Trade Unions, Sharon Martine gave a motivational presentation at the event, as well as Marisa Mason-Smith, Pastor Ann Higgins, and Pastor Darren Woods, who were amongst a distinguished panel of presenters.

The inaugural event, held at Goodwill Church of God, had a mission to “provide a pathway to economic independence and empowerment for women”.

Participants who correctly answered trivia questions won gift certificates. The women expressed excitement about participating in the classes and learning a new trade. Classes start in April, 2024.

Source: Felicity Darville

More photo highlights below:

Myrtle Andrews of Marathon Urban Renewal presented a John Bull gift certificate to a seminar participantMarathon Mp Lisa rahming, (standing, back) introduces a distinguished panel of presenters during International Women’s DayMs Sharon Martin rallied more than 70 women with her motivational speech on economic empowerment in the Marathon constituency