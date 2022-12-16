Man dead after Virgin Gorda stabbing

Black Immigrant Daily News

A minor was charged with manslaughter after a man succumbed to stab wounds he sustained on Dec. 3 on Virgin Gorda, police said.

The minor appeared before Magistrates’ Court and was granted bail of $70,000 with one surety, police said. He is scheduled to return to court in January. Police did not name the alleged victim or release further details of the crime.

“Investigations into the incident are active and ongoing; therefore, no other information is available at this time,” according to the Police Information Office.

The killing is the eight recorded in the VI this year. On Oct. 21, Kadeem Frett, of Long Look, and Kawa Cornwall, of Long Bush, succumbed to gunshot wounds they sustained during a shooting in East End, according to police.

On the evening of Aug. 4, Jason Potter, of Greenland, was fatally shot near the Greenland playing field, police said at the time. On the night of June 21, Corey Butler was shot near Scatliffe Alley, and he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital with a gunshot wound to the body, according to police.

On Feb. 24, Le’Shaughm Arr Smith was pronounced dead after a shooting at Huntums Ghut, and on Jan. 30 Jaquan Thomas was allegedly shot and killed outside a residential area in Little Apple Bay.

On Dec. 12, another man died following a shooting incident at Major Bay in East End.

NewsAmericasNow.com