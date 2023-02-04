Man brandishes gun to other driver, later arrested by police Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said that on February 1, officers were dispatched to a report of an incident that occurred in the vicinity of Powell Smith Road in West Bay.

It was reported that the driver of a silver Honda Accord had brandished what appeared to be a firearm at another driver after the two were involved in a collision and made threats before driving off.

According to the RCIPS, the exact vehicle was spotted by officers shortly afterwards and was signaled to stop, however, the driver continued driving recklessly and at high speed.

Officers established traffic control points along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to stop the vehicle, however, the driver evaded these, continuing to drive dangerously in the process, and collided with a private car and a marked service vehicle.

Shortly afterwards, the vehicle collided with another private car in the vicinity of Snug Harbour Drive and came to a stop.

The driver then attempted to evade police on foot but was captured.

The driver, a man aged 33 from West Bay, was arrested in relation to traffic and other offenses. Emergency services attended the location and the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was subsequently discharged and taken into custody.

Searches were conducted of the man’s person and the vehicle, and an imitation firearm was recovered. The man has been further arrested in relation to the imitation firearm and remains in custody as investigations continue.

NewsAmericasNow.com