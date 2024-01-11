Majority Rule exhibit opens in Grand Bahama

The Ministry for Grand Bahama opens its Majority Rule exhibition at the COLLAB Unit, January 10, 2024 — Majority Rule Day holiday — giving viewers a look back at pivotal events in Bahamian history and the impact they made on the lives of Grand Bahama residents. (BIS Photos/Lisa Davis)

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, on Majority Rule Day holiday, January 10, 2024 highlighted the significance of Majority Rule Day and encouraged Bahamians to continue to build on its legacy by fostering an environment where every citizen has the opportunity to contribute to the country’s growth and prosperity.

Minister Moxey made her remarks during a brief ceremony before officially opening the Majority Rule exhibition being staged in the COLLAB Unit of the Harold Degregory Complex.

Reflecting on January 10, 1967 and how it changed the trajectory of the history of The Bahamas, the Minister said she is filled with pride because our forefathers and foremothers fought for justice, liberty, and equality and achieved majority rule on this day.

“Fifty-seven years ago, on this day, Bahamians united as an unstoppable force to break the shackles of injustice and inequality, and to remove the barriers that hindered progress and democracy. We celebrate Majority Rule Day to honour the legacy of the courageous men and women who fought for the freedom we enjoy today,” she said.

“We stand on the shoulders of the pioneers who leveled the playing field for the generations that followed; they were heroes, heroines, and foot soldiers from New Providence, Grand Bahama, and islands throughout The Bahamas, whose acts of bravery set in motion pivotal events that paved the road to that landmark day.”

Those pioneers, she noted, were advocates for change and the forces behind The Burma Road Riot in 1942, the Labour Movement in the 1950s, the Women’s Suffrage Movement in 1951, the formation of the Progressive Liberal Party in 1953, The General Strike in 1958, the right for women to vote in a general election in The Bahamas for the first time in 1962, and Black Tuesday in 1965.

Minister Moxey also pointed out that their fight ignited a fire in a group of Bahamians who were determined to place the authority of the government in the hands of all Bahamians through the power of a single vote.

While commemorating the pioneers of Majority Rule whose commitment to equality transformed the political landscape and paved the way for a more inclusive Bahamas, the Ministry also celebrated local foot-soldiers from Grand who played a role in developing the communities on Grand Bahama.

Guests were then given a tour of the exhibit as they walked through a snapshot of the history of Grand Bahama via stories about life in West End in the 1930s and 40s, the original settlement of Pineridge in the 1950s, the development of the City of Freeport, growing up in Pinder’s Point, Old Freetown, and much more.

Source: Bahamas Information Services