The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Cabinet Office announces that an Ecumenical Service celebrating 57 years of Majority Rule in The Bahamas will be held on Wednesday, 10th January, 2024 at Zion Baptist Church, East and Shirley Streets, Downtown Nassau at 10:00 a.m.

The general public is invited to attend.

Persons attending the service are asked to be seated by 9:45 a.m.