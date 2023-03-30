Major Upgrades For BTC South Andros

BTC is making its rounds in South Andros with a team of technicians. This stint will result in major equipment upgrades for the community by the end of April. The entire BTC senior leadership team visited South Andros on March 22 nd to view the progress, tour the island and meet with community leaders including the Member of Parliament, Mr. Leon Lundy.

BTC CEO Sameer Bhatti said, “Reliability is a key driver for BTC this year as we work towards delivering more resilient products and services. We have what we’ve coined a “dream team” in South Andros, and they have been working day and night on landline and mobile upgrades and repairs. We are ripping and replacing existing landline and broadband hardware to provide better services for our customers. We understand the importance of getting this done as quickly as possible from the commentary during ourmeeting with the various community leaders.” The team is also working in Mangrove Cay, and is determined to identify customersexperiencing issues, and work towards resolving those issues and enhancing quality of service where necessary.

Member of Parliament for South Andros and Mangrove Cay, Mr. Leon Lundy, took the opportunity to thank BTC for the recent Wi-Fi in the park upgrade, and noted that he is looking forward to a continued partnership.

Sameer continued, “It was important for me to travel with my entire leadership team. It’s a great way to demonstrate our firm commitment to building and maintaining relationships with our customers. In addition to upgrading our fixed network, we are alsoupgrading the power supply for our mobile towers to improve reliability on the island during commercial power outages. We are also conducting proactive mobile tower maintenance. We anticipate that the bulk of the maintenance and upgrade activities will be completed in another week.”

BTC plans to replicate these activities throughout its network across the country. The team is also currently completing remediation exercises in the Berry Islands, to improve the level of service for customers. The CEO has committed to visiting Bimini, Eleutheraand Cat Island in the next few weeks.