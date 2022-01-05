Macron wants to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated, as tensions rise over French vaccine pass

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Paris (CNN)French President Emmanuel Macron has said he “really wants to piss off” unvaccinated people, intensifying a heated political debate over strict new rules for those who have refused the shot.

In an interview with Le Parisien newspaper on Tuesday, Macron said: “I’m not for pissing off the French … Now the unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And so, we’re going to keep doing it, until the end. This is the strategy.”

His remarks drew swift and angry condemnation from opposition lawmakers, who were debating Macron’s proposed new set of rules for unvaccinated people that would ban them from much of public life.

A parliamentary debate over the bill was suspended in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and will restart later in the day, raising doubts over whether the stricter vaccine pass will take effect by the government’s intended January 15 deadline.

The proposed legislation would replace France’s health pass with a vaccine pass, meaning proof of vaccination is necessary for access to a range of everyday activities, from entering restaurants and bars to traveling inside the country. It would no longer accept proof of a negative test or recent recovery from Covid.

