M.P Miller-Brice Hosts Two-Day Holly Jolly Christmas in Sea Breeze

MP Leslia Miller Brice and Santa Claus brought loads of gifts and Christmas cheer to the residents of Sea Breeze

It was a Holly Jolly Christmas in the Sea Breeze constituency when for two days back-to-back, Member of Parliament Leslia Miller-Brice hosted parties for all residents.

More than 1,500 residents turned up for the parties, held December 9 & 10, 2023 in Sir Lynden Pindling Estates and Sir Charles Carter Park. They were treated to food, fun and games, entertainment and lots of treats. Everyone left with a gift from MP Miller-Brice.

Gifts included smart TVs; home and personal items for adults; and bicycles and lots of toys for all the children. MP Miller-Brice had loads of fun with the children, playing hoopla with them, tug-of-war, musical chairs, and other games. She even sat down for a game of dominoes with the adults.

Throughout the two-day affair, MP Miller-Brice had heart-to-heart talks with the residents, remaining present to their needs, and listening to their vision for their community. Miller-Brice’s children also joined in the fun with the children of Sea Breeze.

There was a mailbox for letters to Santa, and Santa Claus made his appearance, having fun with the kids at the Saturday and Sunday events. He was joined by characters like Mickey Mouse and the Grinch, who had everyone bursting with laughter as they entertained the guests. The entire event was free for Sea Breeze residents and there was something for everyone. Parents commented that they were pleased that there were activities for them, such as painting and decorating Christmas ornaments and playing board games, while their children enjoyed face painting, bouncing castle, and never-ending games throughout the entire event.

Vendors for the Holly Jolly Christmas in Sea Breeze included: Donkey Kone Ice Cream; Seahorse Face Painting; Party Masters; More Play Entertainment; Delicious Occasions; Royal Inflatable; Picturesque Photo Booth; The Corn Man; Party All The Time; Exclusive Mascot; Yellow Tunz Dj; OMG Bakery; Sunshine Party Rental; Brennen Portable; Just Keep on Rolling; Dj Rev; Frank Burrows; Demiko Sands; and Five Star Electrical Lighting.

Source: Felicity Darville

