Lyford Cay Foundations Awards Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute – Special Grant of $30,000.00 in support of Technical Education

Foundation Inc. and Chair of the Grants Committee. L to R: Mrs. Robin Symonette, LCF Grants Committee Member, Dr. Linda Davis,Acting President of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute; Dr. Nicola Virgill-Rolle,Executive Director, Lyford Cay Foundations and Mrs. Sarah Farrington, Vice Chair of Lyford CayFoundation Inc. and Chair of the Grants Committee.

Lyford Cay Foundations is pleased to announce the award of a special grant to the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) in support of scholarship awards to students to pursue courses of study at the Institute.

The Cutillas Scholarship Award is named in honour of the late Manuel Cutillas, former Chairman of Lyford Cay Foundations, and a strong supporter of technical education. Students selected for this scholarship may complete technical and vocational certifications in the Workforce Readiness, Worker Retraining, or Dual Enrollment Programmes.

Vice Chair of the Board of Lyford Cay Foundation Inc. and Chair of the Grants Committee, Mrs. Sarah Farrington, committee member Mrs. Robyn Symonette and Foundations’ Executive Director Dr. Nicola Virgill-Rolle were received by Interim President, Dr. Linda A. Davis, and other officials of the Institute at the Old Trail Road Main Campus recently for the formal presentation of the grant award.

Mrs. Sarah Farrington stated that, “As a Foundation, we are committed to our vision of ensuring that all Bahamians are empowered to reach his or her full potential. We understand that technical scholarships are an important part of this mission.”

Interim President, Dr. Davis stated, “BTVI is appreciative of Lyford Cay Foundations’ support through the Cutillas Scholarship Programme grant award, making it possible for interested persons to pursue exciting TVET pathways. We look forward to growing this partnership inthe months and years to come as we address the skills gap throughout The Bahamas.”

Dr. Virgill-Rolle further stated, “Investing in technical and vocational training is critical for the development of The Bahamas and for attaining the sustainable development goals (SDGs) for education.”

Students interested in learning more about this scholarship opportunity should contact BTVI directly. The process of awarding of these scholarship grants is managed internally at the Institute.

