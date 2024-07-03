Lucayan Towers South Occupancy Certificate Revoked By GBPA

The occupancy certificate for Lucayan Towers South on the island of Grand Bahama has been revoked by the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA). The Board of the condominium complex was given notice to produce a remediation plan for various building code violations by GBPA Building and Development Services Department last year with no progress being made from that time.

GBPA Vice President of Building and Development Services, Nakia Wilchcombe told ZNS News the decision to revoke the certificate was necessary. She said, “unfortunately constant delays and unfulfilled commitments have brought us to this point today.”

In response to the move by the GBPA, Lucayan Towers South Residence Manager, Godfrey Bowe said, “we have been trying to work on some things to get something started but it seem like its taken a long time to get it going and the Port thinks we’re taking too long.”

Bowe also disclosed that a major issue for the building is the refusal by some occupants to pay maintenance fees. “They have all kind of reasons but some maybe just don’t have it, some just don’t feel that we’re doing what we should be doing but we can’t do nothing unless we gat some money. So in order to get something done you gatta pay your maintenance fee so that we can get it done,” he said.

There are approximately more than one hundred occupants of the building that will have to relocate. In a statement issued on Tuesday by the GBPA says it has been in contact with the relevant government agencies seeking assistance for the residents that may need it.