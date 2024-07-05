LPIA Updates

Director of Aviation, Dr. Kenneth Romer appeared at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday where he addressed needed upgrades to the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

Dr. Romer said, “LPIA has presented a business plan that speaks to the development of both air side improvements including the terminal, the tarmac and also we looked at that runway. Vernice Watkins the CEO and President can speak more succinctly to that. I cannot give a timeline but I can say that there has been a commitment to ensure that there is transformative work being done on the air side of LPIA.”

When asked about congestion at the airport Dr. Romer said, “long lines are good news for tourism when it comes to the volume of tourism. If it speaks to operational inefficiency that’s gonna be cause for concern. So we’ve identified some opportunities, some of it had to do with scanning equipment at that time. Since then the Airport Authority would have acquired a bit more scanning equipment. We’ve beefed up additional personnel. We saw about 27 new screeners, again, to assist now with expediting screening procedures. When it comes to LPIA a lot of the congestion spoke to airlines coming during peak times. So we’re now offering incentives to airlines to come outside of peak times.”