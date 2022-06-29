Lori Harvey Says Michael B. Jordan Breakup Left Her In A ‘Really Good Space’

Lori Harvey is speaking out for the first time since her split with actor Michael B. Jordan.

The model and entrepreneur say that she’s in a really good space as she spoke to the media for the first time in weeks since her break up from actor Michael B. Jordan.

According to E! News, Lori is looking forward to her hot girl summer free from restrictions.

“I’m in a really, really good space,” she said to the celebrity publication. “Like, really happy, I’m excited for the summer. I feel like this is the first summer that we have kind of no real restrictions, like we’re off lockdown. So I feel good!”

Lori Harvey has been pushing through since the break-up as she focuses on her skincare line SKN by LH and has been working to make the brand more mainstream. She says that she’s been keeping herself occupied, although there was no mention of her break-up or how she’s coping.

“Business is going good. I have some new fun projects that are coming soon that I’ve been working on, so I’m extremely excited to share that with everybody. Just excited to continue to grow, continue to evolve, continue to learn as I go.”

Lori Harvey & Michael B Jordan / Instagram

In the meantime, Lori Harvey has been social and continues to enjoy her outings, including food and fashion.

She was recently spotted at the opening of WAKUDA Las Vegas as she dished on sushi, her favorite meal, and how it ties into her fitness journey.

“This is Chef Tetsuya’s first restaurant that he’s opening in the U.S. This is a really big deal. He’s a two Michelin-star chef. So I’m just really excited to try this Omakase experience,” she said. “Japanese is literally my all-time favourite cuisine.”

As for how she is navigating the public watching her relationship status, the daughter of Steve Harvey noted that he and her mother, Marjorie Harvey, have always given her advice on dealing with critics.

“To not get caught up in the comment section” is one piece of advice they have given her, and she also says she operates on one mantra she would tell her younger self: “Remember you’re the prize, always.”

As for Michael, he’s been busy shooting, and there are unconfirmed rumors that he is back again seeing one of his exes. That information has not been confirmed or denied, and no more detail has been shared by the Black Panther actor.