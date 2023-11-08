Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Breakup, Unfollow and Avoid Each Other At Party

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have reportedly broken up after 10 months of dating. The couple appears to be estranged as they arrive separately at Odell Bechham Jr’s birthday party, sparking speculation that they are no longer together.

Beckham Jr.’s party was held in New York City on Sunday night, but the pair were seen arriving separately despite being booed up and attending most events together since the year started.

News reports also claim that both of them also left separately. Among the other artists who turned out at the event were Kim Kardashian, Lala Anthony, Winnie Harlow, and others who were decked out in what seemed to be a lingerie-themed party.

It’s unclear if Lori Harvey and Damson Idris actually crossed path at the event, but fans are convinced that the pair have broken up as they also deleted photos of each other on their Instagram feed and no longer follow each other.

Rumors began to swirl at the beginning of this month that the pair were broken up, but it was ignored for many reasons, as break-up rumors about them are not exactly uncommon.

Back in March, there was a claim that the pair had broken up, but they popped out weeks later at Sza’s SOS tour in Los Angeles. In May, they were also seen at Beyonce’s Renaissance tour stop in London.

Neither have confirmed or denied that they are dating, but they were first linked late last year when a rumor started that she made him sign a $1 million NDA to date her. Later, she and the Snowfall actor were spotted out in public, and as months advanced, it appeared that they were falling in love.

Hopefully, it’s just a couple’s spat, and they are being petty about social media, and we’ll see them again together. At least that’s what some fans want, while others believe that Lori has conquered one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors and will be moving on to the next.