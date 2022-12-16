Longstanding feud leads to 17-y-o being charged with teen’s murder Loop Jamaica

A 17-year-old boy was charged on Wednesday with the murder of 16-year-old St Mary boy, Rushawn Scott, following what the police described as a longstanding feud.

Scott, a resident of Cox Street in Port Maria, St Mary, was allegedly stabbed by the teen amid a game of football along the beach in Pagee, also in Port Maria.

The accused teen has not been identified due to him being a juvenile.

Reports from the St Mary police are that about 3:50 pm, Scott and a group of friends were at the beach playing a game of football, when the now accused teen and his friends came to the location.

The police reported that the subsequent attacker and his friends approached Scott regarding a long-standing feud, during which an argument developed.

A ratchet knife was then used to stab Scott to his chest.

He later succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

The 17-year-old was charged after an interview with police investigators.