Long-awaited ferry service from St Vincent to Saint Lucia will begin Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Tickets for the long-awaited ferry service from St Vincent to St Lucia have started.

On the Caribbean Travel Movement website, site visitors can see each time another ticket is purchased.

The Movement said in a press release that the ferry service will begin as early as next month, January 2023, via Bequia Express.

According to the company, the affordable service will begin in the second week of January and is extremely important as it will provide a much-needed transportation link between the two islands.

“Visitors will now be able to travel back and forth without having to go through the hassle of changing planes nor would they be required to spend over a thousand dollars.”

The introductory price is only EC $450 (BBD $337) for a return ticket, with CARICOM children under 12 travelling for free.

Citizens between the islands only require their ID cards or passports for travel.

The company said the boat is very large as it holds 250 passengers and can transport not just people but also cargo and vehicles.

“This is just one more step towards regional integration as we expect to host visiting sports clubs, young entrepreneurs and simply international stayover tourists visiting either island,” the company said.

Caribbean Travel Movement said it looks forward to welcoming all on board soon.

NewsAmericasNow.com