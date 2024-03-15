Local Government Draft Amendment

Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting appeared at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister last Thursday where he gave an update on amendments to local government legislation.

Sweeting told reporters, “there are some things they wanted in regards to legislation and how they tie into others because the Local Government Act also ties into other Acts such as building control and things of that sort. This act would really empower local government to provide for their communities, to raise revenue and donations from persons with the community to help to develop and enhance their way of living.”