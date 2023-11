The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Nassau, Bahamas, Chapter of The Links, Incorporated presented an award to the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA) November 4, 2023 at Baha Mar in recognition of the contribution of MOTIA to the ongoing work of Links, Inc., in The Bahamas. MOTIA Permanent Secretary Reginald Saunders was on hand to receive the award on behalf of the ministry; presenting was Southern Area Director of The Links, Incorporated Vanessa Falls.