Lil Wayne Says He’s Too Wealthy To Be Single: “I Need A Wife Man”

Lil Wayne is looking for someone to help him spend his millions, and we’re not talking about his kids. The rapper says it’s time to get back out there and find himself a wife because he’s just getting way too wealthy.

“I need a wife man I’m getting too wealthy. Stfu,” Tunechi tweeted yesterday. As one would expect, the rapper’s tweet was flooded with replies from a host of Twitter users looking to charm the “A Milli” rapper. Others joked that the 39 years rapper was nowhere near ready to settle down.

Lil Wayne was previously married to his childhood sweetheart Toya Johnson between 2004-2006. The two first started talking in 1996. The two share one daughter together, Reginae Carter. He continued to share his love and spread his seeds with the likes of Lauren London, Nivea, and Sarah Vivan. He was most recently linked to model Denise Bidot, with both showing signs of a long and lasting relationship.

Sadly, the rumors of love and engagement soon disappeared, and Lil Wayne soon changed his relationship status back to single. The rapper had previously dated another foreigner when he proposed to Australian plus-size model La’Tecia Thomas. Things seemed rather legit when Thomas flashed her ring in photos, but pretty soon, that relationship went up into smoke.

Singer and actress Christina Milian, basketball star Skylar Diggins, and rapper Trina are just a few of the women Wayne has been linked to over the years.

Lil Wayne’s single status was confirmed in 2021 when he hopped onto Nicki’s IG LIVE, where he confirmed to Mrs. Petty that he didn’t actually get married in 2020.

One constant is that Wayne will always be married to the music, and the rapper has been working overtime on back-to-back projects. ColleGrove 2, his collaborative album with 2 Chainz, is just about ready to be released, and he’s preparing the third installment of I Am Not A Human Being. A few days ago, he showed clips from his upcoming video for “Cameras” featuring Allan Cubas.