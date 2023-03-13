Lil Uzi Vert Doesn’t Believe In Satan, Addresses Lyrics About JT

Lil Uzi Vert says he doesn’t believe in Satan despite raising eyebrows with some song lyrics proclaiming otherwise.

Lil Uzi Vert is responding to the increasing backlash from fans and the hip-hop community after he said in a recent performance at Rolling Loud California that he believed in Satan and persuaded his girlfriend and City Girls rapper JT of the same.

Uzi was seen wearing a bright red suit and had pentagon shapes on his belt and hair and weirdly colored eye contact while seemingly mimicking a possessed person. In the track, there is a lyric, “I make a City Girl believe in Satan,” which made many of his own fans side-eye him.

The rapper has received much backlash from the Christian community as well as fellow artists like Summer Walker and G-Unit rapper Tony Yayo, but now he is backtracking and defending himself as just making music and art.

According to the rapper, the track was a preview for his upcoming album “Pink Tape,” set for release later this year. The rapper also denied that he believed in Satan but said that it was a way of speaking metaphorically. He did not go on to say what the meaning behind the lyrics was, but he did mention that JT was right there when the song was made.

“I just say whatever I want in my songs. It’s just like my freedom of speech,” Uzi told TMZ. “I come from a real religious household but I just like, me finding living my life and being, like, I guess ‘an adult,’ I kind of just say, you know, anything I want to say. Even if I offend people, I don’t mean to offend people but if they don’t like it, they have the option to turn it off.”

The City Girls rapper has not reacted to backlash despite hundreds of persons calling on her and Yung Miami to address the line.

The rapper also asserted he had a right to decide how he wanted his songs to sound and also seemingly responded to Yayo nothing that he had a religious upbringing and as an adult, he was free to explore whatever theme for his music and that the line was not what he believed in reality.

Last week, Summer Walker called out the rapper for the lyrics on her Instagram Story.

“I make a City Girl believe in Satan. I Be genuinely curious have these people ever seen or heard a demon before..? Or it’s just a trend cause I feel like if you have you’d stop playin..really nothing funny or cute about it. May God be with y’all [prayer emoji],” she wrote.

Yayo also said in an invited comment, “That was a little too crazy for me,” before adding, “I believe in God. I’m very religious, came up in the church, so anything that has to do with Satan I can’t rock with.”