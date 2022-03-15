Lewis Hamilton to change name to honor mother

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Lewis Hamilton — seven-time world champion in Formula One — said that he is going to change his name, incorporating his mother’s surname, Larbalestier, to honor her.

Ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton expressed his wish to race under his new name, though he hasn’t yet announced what form this name will take.

“It would mean the world to my family (to win an eighth title),” Hamilton said at Expo 2020 Dubai. “It would mean a lot to me knowing that, for example, I am really proud of my family’s name, Hamilton.

“None of you might know that my mum’s name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name.”

It is unclear when the changes would take effect, but the Brit said it would happen, “Hopefully soon. We are working on it.”

