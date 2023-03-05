LETTER: My father is ill and needs the money for his homes government demolished

Black Immigrant Daily News

Booby Alley, Antigua

In July of 2022 my father Barrymore Stevens of Pointe got ill and spent quite a while at MSJMC. Based on his illness I was not able to let him return home to his residence in Boobey Alley.

He was unable to speak or walk and both myself and my older brother made an immediate decision to temporarily put him in a nursing facility as we are both permanently employed and he would require 24 hour care and lots of therapy for him to get back to at least 70% of what he used to be.

Prior to him falling ill the government had approached him several times in regards to demolishing 8 structures belonging to him. He advised them that they should contact me as he wishes to have absolutely nothing to do with the Administration and their development.

All matters regarding his houses were then dealt with by me.

In October of 2022 I discussed with my father that I would be giving the government authority to demolish the houses, including the one he lived in which the government forcefully desired.

He was not in agreement with the decision but my father advised that I should do what I think is best as his Power of Attorney.

The agreement was signed after years of questioning their integrity and ability to make payment.

They requested 60 days for the full payment to become available, which would come to an end on December 12th of 2022.

From July to now we have hired a speech therapist, a physical therapist and paid $1800 per month for residency he has taken at the nursing facility. He also sees his private doctor every other month.

In December I realized that the bills were becoming overwhelming and I made a decision to remove him from the nursing facility so he could stay with me to curb the financial burden but was unable to provide the care he needed by myself and had to resort back to the nursing facility.

As I highly anticipated the payment was not made available on December 12th as they promised.

I then reached out to the parties responsible for the settlement. Several attempts were made to get in contact with the Permanent Secretary of Public works and the Senior Crown Counsel…… Nothing was done.

On January 12th 2023, 90 days after… still nothing.

February 12th 2023, 120 days after ….. still nothing.

On the 28th of February 2023 I then reached out to the Prime Minister asking that he intervene in this particular situation due to the fact that my father is very ill and in need of what is owed to him to assist with his medical bills, therapy sessions and living accommodation. He did not respond.

Today is the 4th of March and the matter has not been treated with any form of urgency or seriousness.

At this time I have exhausted all options. I do not think that I should have to beg or run behind any politician regarding my fathers health and bills.

I hope that this reaches the ears of the relevant individuals and what seems to be a deliberate act of spite comes to an end.

I kindly ask that this be rectified and what is due to him is made available immediately to offset My fathers medical expenses.

