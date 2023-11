The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) will launch the Let’s Make A Difference Food Drive on November 23rd. An initiative to feed 10,000 Bahamians across the country for Thanksgiving. According to Executive Chairman Dominic Sturrup 7,300 meals have been confirmed. Sturrup explained, “the week before Thanksgiving everything is gonna be shipped over. So let’s look […]