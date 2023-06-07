Leading OAS Rep in Town for Red Cross Inter-American Conference

(left to right) Phyllis Baron, OAS Country Representative in The Bahamas; Ambassador Nestor Mendez, Assistant Secretary GEneral, Organization if American States; and Lisa T. Rahming, Minister of State, Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development

The Assistant Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Ambassador Nestor Mendez has arrived in New Providence for the Red Cross 22nd Inter-American Conference. Upon arrival, he was greeted by Lisa Rahming, Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development.

The conference is being held June 5 – 8, 2023 at the Atlantis, Paradise Island Resorts. Ambassador Mendez serves as the keynote speaker at the June 7 session, where he will address the topic: “Climate and Environmental Crisis in Our Region”.

Ambassador Mendez will share on how the OAS can collaborate with the Red Cross in supporting the scaling up of climate and environmental initiatives in the region.

During his official welcome at the Lynden Pindling International Airport, Ambassador Mendez had the opportunity to speak with Minister Rahming about OAS initiatives. He also congratulated the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on the commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of Independence.

Source: Felicity Darville