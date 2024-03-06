LCMI Church Prepares Member for Home Ownership 

Ms Violet Brown and representatives from the Department Of Inland Revenue

Members of Life Changers Ministries International (LCMI) and others in the community were edified by a seminar designed to put them on a tangible path to home ownership. The year 2024 has been deemed: “The Year of Abundant Harvest” for God’s people, proclaimed by Bishop Valentino Williams, who set out to ensure that people would truly grasp the theme by improving their lives and circumstances.

The second annual LCMI Home Ownership Seminar was hosted at the church under the theme: “Reaping the Harvest of Home Ownership”. The purpose of the seminar was to provide a platform for aspiring homeowners to be positioned for ownership 2024.

The seminar featured some of the best in the industry from realtors to bankers and mortgage specialists, providing attendees with all they needed to know about real estate and home ownership, as well in-depth information on the building process with contractors, land developers and lawyers.

Luxury real estate agent Mr. Matt Sweeting of 1 Oak Real Estate spoke to attendees on the topic “Real Estate and Home Ownership”,and started his presentation with the powerful quote – “buy now or rent forever”. His presentation opened the eyes of attendees by allowing them to see just how drastically the real estate market is shifting. He told attendees: “The time to buy is now!”

Mr. Felix Moss, owner of Baha Homes Development, an architectural design and construction company, spoke on the topic “The Building Process and Home Ownership”. He shared the ‘do’s and don’ts of building a home.

Banker Zaharvone Johnson of Commonwealth Bank, who specializes in mortgages, addressed attendees on the topic: “Mortgages and Home Ownership”.

Attorney-at-Law Ms. Richette C. Percentie of KLA Chambers gave attendees the full scope of the legalities that come with home ownership and the importance of having a lawyer who specializes in real estate.

Speaking from the topic: “Insurance and Home Ownership”, Mrs. Kim Roberts of BAF Financial & Insurance gave people an in-depth look at the importance of having home insurance and protecting their investment.

The seminar concluded with a presentation by Ms. Violet Brown of the Department of Inland Revenue. She spoke on the topic: “Real Property Tax and Home Ownership”. This was one of the ‘hot topics’ of the day as many attendees were first-timers who were eager to learn about the concessions they could possibly receive as first time home owners.

Each speaker presented for 30 minutes, followed by an interactive 15-minute question and answer session.

Several vital institutions that assist with the goal of home ownership were represented at the seminar, including: RBC Bahamas Ltd., CIBC, Commonwealth Bank, and BAF Financial & Insurance Company.

LCMI has also established a 2024 Home Ownership Registry. This registry is for people who are first-ptime home owners as well as those who have a home, but are looking to make additional investments.

“This allows us, at the end of the year, to see what the Lord has done,” said Bishop Williams.

“This is the year of abundant harvest and we believe that as people register for this seminar, it’s a sign that they are sowing their way into the harvest of home ownership.”

HARVEST is an acronym, representing the seven areas that the people of God can expect to reap an abundant harvest, Bishop Williams explained. Home Ownership, Activation, Relationships, Volunteerism, Economic Emancipation, Souls and Training!

Source: Felicity Darville

Attendee Prophetically Walking through the door of her new home luxury real estate agent Mr. Matt Sweeting of 1 Oak Real EstateCIBC RepresentativesCouple standing in the doorway of their new home along with Bishop WilliamsPhoto 4- BAF RepresentativesBAF RepresentativesMs. ZAHARVONE JOHNSON of Commonwealth bankMs. ZAHARVONE JOHNSON of Commonwealth bankSeminar Host Bishop Valentino WilliamsMs. Richette C. Percentie of KLA Chambers