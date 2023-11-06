Launch of the 3rd Gender-Based Violence Family Island Coordination Council by the Department of Gender and Family Affairs

The Ministry of Social Services, Information & Broadcasting’s, Department of Gender & Family Affairs, launched its 3rd Gender-Based Violence Prevention Family Island Coordination Council (FICC) at St. Andrews Anglican Church Community Centre, George Town, Exuma, October 27, 2023. Council Members were inducted from Exuma and Ragged Island.

The council is geared towards mobilizing stakeholders into active partnership to engage their community to prevent gender-based violence. The Council Members included community members from various government and non-government agencies, including law enforcement, pastors, health, education, Kiwanis, and advocates.

The Council Members, invited guests and students in attendance, heard from the Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon. Chester Cooper, Member of Parliament for Exuma and Ragged Island, who gave a video recorded keynote address. DPM Cooper encouraged the Council Members to take a stand against violence and that they have his full support.

Permanent Secretary Joel Lewis gave remarks on behalf of Minister of State with responsibility for Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles LaRoda. He began by crediting the work of the late Minister Obie Wilchcombe in the Ministry and asked for a moment of silence. He stated that, Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence are crosscutting issues that affect quality of life. With Gender-Based Violence, women and girls are disproportionately affected because of the many heinous acts that are perpetrated against them (Indecent Assault, Incest, Rape, Kidnapping, Human Trafficking, Bullying, Sexual Harassment, Physical and Emotional Abuse). The Government is engaging all communities of The Bahamas into active partnerships to prevent violence.

PS Lewis referenced the “Protection Against Violence Act” which he said will facilitate the provision of care and support services for victims of violence through shelters, counselling services, and for the affected children.

Welcome remarks were given by the Island Administrator Mr. Earl Campbell who welcomed the participants and the violence prevention initiative to Exuma and Ragged Island.

Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary and Officer-in-charge of the Department of Gender and Family Affairs gave an overview of the objectives of the Council and the role of the Department.

Assistant Superintendent Adrian Knowles brought greetings on behalf of the Police Force and advised the participants that gender-based violence is challenging and if they see something say something to the Police.

Chairperson for the 2013 Gender-Based Violence Task Force, Retired Justice Rubie Nottage, presented on gender-based violence and its effects on our society. Mrs. Nottage referred to gender-based violence as “a disease” for which specialized intervention is needed.

There were also congratulatory remarks from United Nations Women representative for the Caribbean, Ms. Tonni Brodber, who spoke to the need for prevalence data to address gender-based violence. There were also brief remarks from Mrs. Leila Greene, Executive at the Bahamas Crisis Centre; and Elaine Sands, Department of Gender and Family Affairs. Bishop Chadwick James, Men’s Desk Coordinator, Gender and Family Affairs closed out the event with a prayer for the Council and for The Bahamas.

COUNCIL MEMBERSEXUMA DISTRICT1. Chief Councilor – Kendal McPhee2. Pastor Carson Gray3. Pastor Brenda Clarke4. Cynthia Brown – Retired Educator, Property Manager, Life Coach 5. Sherlene Jacqueline Roker – Educator6. Candice Moncur – Educator7. W/Sgt. 232 Ainthia Rodgers-Bethel – RBPF8. Cpl. 388 Butterfield – RBPF9. Jenice Stuart – Urban Renewal10. Anya Davis-Claude – Social Services, Exuma11. Nurse Victoria Mckenzie – Health12. Erica Williams – Kiwanis Club13. Dora Smith – Justice of the Peace14. Narcano Rolle – Urban Renewal – Exuma

RAGGED ISLAND DISTRICT1. Charlene Lockhart BainAdministrator’s Office, Ragged Island

2. Sameka MunroePost Mistress

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: